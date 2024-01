India Meteorological Department tweets, "Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Dense to very Dense fog over some parts of Uttar Pradesh; in isolated pockets of Bihar; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh; Shallow fog in isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh."

Visibility recorded (at 05.30 hours IST of today) (≤ 500 metres): Punjab: Patiala-200, Amritsar-500; Delhi: Palam-200, Safdarjung-500; Rajasthan: Ganganagar, Jaipur-500 each; Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly, Bahraich, Gorakhpur -25 each, Varanasi, Lucknow, Sultanpur-50 each; Bihar: Purnea-25, Patna- 200, Gaya, Bhagalpur-500 each; Madhya Pradesh: Gwailor-200; Odisha: Jharsiguda, Puri-500 each; Andhra Pradesh: Jijaywada-500."