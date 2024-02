The aide of a Greater Noida-based businessman was arrested on Tuesday for alleged fraud and criminal breach of trust after he embezzled his employer's Rs 1. 15 crore after claiming a loot with him, police said. Rs 1. 07 crore of the embezzled cash, which was hidden in pits under the ground at his maternal uncle's home in the adjoining Bulandshahr district, has been recovered, the police said, as it solved the case within four hours. The rest of the money is believed to be with the accused's uncle, who is absconding, the police said.