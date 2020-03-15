Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: One more patient tests positive in Kalaburagi, total count rises to 7 in Karnataka

A 46-year-old woman has been tested positive for the COVID-19, a disease caused by the mysterious new strain of coronavirus, in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of those infected in the state to seven. The woman has been admitted to the Kalaburagi district hospital and her condition is stable, Department of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

It also said those who came in contact with the infected person have been traced and containment measures have been initiated.

The patient is the daughter of the septuagenarian, who died three days ago in Kalaburagi after returning from Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Health Minister B Sriramulu told reporters in Kalaburagi that a five-kilometre buffer zone has been created around the area where the 72-year-old man died on March 10. Of the four suspected coronavirus cases in the family of the deceased, three have tested negative while the fourth one was found to be carrying the virus.

"Reports of three among the four coronavirus suspects had already arrived and now the fourth suspect's medical report has arrived, who has been tested positive," Sriramulu said in a tweet.

"Since the person has been quarantined and has been under medical supervision, we are hopeful that he would recover soon." he said also appealing to the people not to panic

(With PTI Inputs)

