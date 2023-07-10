Tit-for-tat: BJP's fact-finding team in Bengal vs TMC's fact-finding team in Manipur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fact-finding Vs fact-finding: BJP and TMC resorted to tit-for-tat battle

West Bengal ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday said it will send a four-member fact-finding delegation to violence-hit Manipur on July 14.

"A four-member fact-finding delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs -Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Dola Sen will visit Manipur on 14th July," TMC said in a statement.

Fact-finding delegation vs fact-finding delegation

The development comes hours after Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)'s announcement that it will send a fact-finding committee to West Bengal where 15 people were killed on voting day in panchayat elections on Saturday. The move by TMC is seen as a counter-strategy to target BJP which has been very critical against the Bengal government.

BJP's four-member fact-finding committee includes party MPs Ravishankar Prasad, Dr Satyapal Singh, Dr Rajeep Roy and Rekha Verma.

Meanwhile, BJP stepped up attacks on the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government. The Bengal political battle over violent incidents on the voting day reached Delhi as West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose met Home Minister Amit Shah to submit a report on the poll violence.

Demand for President's rule

Meanwhile, BJP leader and LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday demanded President's rule in Bengal. The former TMC leader who joined BJP said he was not bothered about what the people in Delhi think asserting President's rule is the only solution to violent incidents.

Manipur violence

Manipur has been facing one of its toughest phases due to ethnic clashes between two communities- Meitei and Kuki. Over 100 people killed in separate incidents in the last two months and thousands of people were displaced and were bound to stay in relief camps. The ruling BJP is under fire for not controlling the ongoing armed tussle between the communities.

