BJP declares candidates for Assembly bypolls, gives tickets to all 6 ex-Congress MLAs in Himachal

Assembly bypolls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its candidates for the upcoming Assembly by-elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal. The part has given tickets to all six disqualified MLAs, who had previously left the Congress to join the BJP, to contest in the Himachal Pradesh assembly by-elections.

By-elections to 26 Assembly seats across 13 States, including six constituencies in Himachal Pradesh where Congress MLAs were disqualified for rebellion, will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 19.

"There are 26 Assembly constituencies where by-elections are due. These are in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference in News Delhi on March 16.