'Sau hatyaein karwakar...': BJP lashes out at Mamata as she visits Birbhum village where 8 were burnt alive

Birbhum/Bengal Latest News: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she visited Bogtui village in Birbhum district where eight people were burnt alive earlier this week. The BJP as well as Congress and other Opposition parties have been targeting Mamata over the brutal incident while stressing that law and order has collapsed completely in Bengal under Trinamool Congress' rule.

Addressing a press briefing at the party headquarters in New Delhi, senior BJP leader Sambit Patra said welcome gates were erected for Mamata in Birbhum by her party. "This is insensitive and shamelessness at its height," he said.

Patra said West Bengal has witnessed 26 political killings in a week. "In the last one week, 26 political murders have taken place in Bengal. Mamta Banerjee should have stopped them, but it did not happen. In Birbhum, where the brutal killings took place, local women said that the police was absent after the incident," he said.

Hitting out at Mamata, who visited the violence-hit village today, Patra said,"Sau hatyaein karwakar, Didi hajj ko chali (Didi is going for Hajj after getting 100 people murdered)."

Culprits would be hunted out: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee met the victim families in the village and assured that those responsible will be nabbed soon. She also asked a police officer present at the spot to take action againts erring cops.

"I don't want any excuses that people have run away. I want people responsible to be arrested and policemen to be punished for lapses. Witnesses must be given protection by police from possible attacks," the Bengal CM said and pointed towards 'outside conspiracy' behind the violence.

She announced Rs 1 lakh aid for the families to repair their burnt houses. Mamata later revised the amount to Rs 2 lakh after the affected families complained that the money being given is not enough.

