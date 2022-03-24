Birbhum violence: Autopsy report reveals victims were badly beaten up before being burnt alive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Birbhum: Charred remains of the houses after some miscreants set the houses on fire for allegedly avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh

The eight people who were burnt alive in Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district were badly beaten up before the carnage, their autopsy report has revealed. As per preliminary findings of the forensic experts, who conducted the tests on the charred bodies found inside the houses that were allegedly set on fire by unidentified people early on Tuesday, the victims were first badly beaten up and then burnt alive, an official from Rampurhat hospital said.

The deceased included three women and two children.

The police have so far arrested 20 people in connection with the case. The incident is believed to have been triggered by the killing of a local TMC leader on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, several police personnel and civic volunteers have also been removed on grounds of negligence.

Security was tightened in Rampurhat to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, especially because of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the area.

CCTVs were set up around the helipad where the chief minister's helicopter landed, a senior police officer said.

Banerjee has vowed that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators irrespective of the party affiliation even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the killings as "heinous" and said that the culprits should not be forgiven.

