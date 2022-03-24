Birbhum violence: 'Suspects of Rampurhat killings will have to be hunted out, arrested,' says Mamata Banerjee

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mamata Banerjee in Birbhum

Expressing anguish over the horrific incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that police will ensure strictest punishment is handed out to culprits. Case filed before court should be water-tight, Mamata added. She on Thursday reached Bogtui village, where eight people were burnt alive earlier this week, and spoke with the family members of those killed.

"Police will ensure strictest punishment is handed out to culprits responsible for Rampurhat carnage; case filed before court should be water-tight," Banerjee said.

The West Bengal CM also handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those killed in Birbhum violence and added financial aid of Rs 2 lakh will be given for reconstructing affected houses. "Families of the 10 people who died in fire will be given a job & Rs 5 lakhs," she said.

The chief minister also separately spoke with the family members of slain local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. One of his family members fell ill while describing their ordeal to Banerjee.

