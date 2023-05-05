Friday, May 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. After Jaishankar tough talk on terrorism, Bilawal Bhutto says, 'Let’s not get caught up in weaponising..."

After Jaishankar tough talk on terrorism, Bilawal Bhutto says, 'Let’s not get caught up in weaponising..."

The Pakistan minister comments come after Jaishankar underlined the threat and said there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Panaji Published on: May 05, 2023 16:47 IST
Bilawal Bhutto at SCO meet
Image Source : PTI Bilawal Bhutto at SCO meet

Following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tough talks on terrorism, Pakistan minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari who is in Goa to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) reiterated his nation's commitment to maintaining international peace and harmony. Jaishankar on Friday underlined the threat and said there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. 

In response, the Pakistan minister said, "Let’s not get caught up in weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring". In his statement at SCO CFM reiterated Pakistan's commitment to multilateralism for maintaining international peace and harmony. “Pakistan remains committed to multilateralism and continues to play a leading role at all international forums.”

Jaishankar had stressed, the channel of finances for terrorist activities must be seized and blocked without distinction. Members need not be reminded that combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of the SCO. The unfolding situation in Afghanistan remains at the center of our attention. 

Related Stories
'Unilateral change of status quo not acceptable': Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart in SCO meet

'Unilateral change of status quo not acceptable': Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart in SCO meet

Pakistan agenda exposed as SCO members echo- 'Terrorism in all forms must be condemned, controlled'

Pakistan agenda exposed as SCO members echo- 'Terrorism in all forms must be condemned, controlled'

In presence of Bilawal Bhutto, Jaishankar underlines threat of terrorism at SCO meet

In presence of Bilawal Bhutto, Jaishankar underlines threat of terrorism at SCO meet

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News