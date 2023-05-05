After Jaishankar tough talk on terrorism, Bilawal Bhutto says, 'Let’s not get caught up in weaponising..."

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bilawal Bhutto at SCO meet

Following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tough talks on terrorism, Pakistan minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari who is in Goa to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) reiterated his nation's commitment to maintaining international peace and harmony. Jaishankar on Friday underlined the threat and said there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

In response, the Pakistan minister said, "Let’s not get caught up in weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring". In his statement at SCO CFM reiterated Pakistan's commitment to multilateralism for maintaining international peace and harmony. “Pakistan remains committed to multilateralism and continues to play a leading role at all international forums.”

Jaishankar had stressed, the channel of finances for terrorist activities must be seized and blocked without distinction. Members need not be reminded that combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of the SCO. The unfolding situation in Afghanistan remains at the center of our attention.

Latest India News