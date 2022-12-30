Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav lambasts BJP for 'negative and cheap politics' over proposed jet, helicopter purchase

Bihar govt vs BJP: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday, lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for indulging in "negative and cheap politics" over the proposed purchase of a jet and helicopter by the state government. He also stated that it was declared a good initiative when the Gujarat government purchased jets and helicopters.

"We went to Kolkata to participate in the Namami Ganga event on a commercial flight. When the Narendra Modi government bought a private jet at the cost of Rs 8,500 crore, then it was a good initiative but if the Bihar government is going to purchase a jet, they are putting question marks on it. I want to ask them to please enquire about how Yogi Ji (UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) went to Kolkata to attend the Namami Gange event," Yadav said while speaking to the media.

He went on to say that the Bihar government had purchased the last jet during the reign of Dr Jagannath Mishra.

Tejashwi backs purchase of jet and helicopter by Bihar Govt

"The Bihar government has no jet at present. We are hiring jets or helicopters. What is the harm in it when the Bihar government will own its own helicopter and a jet? It will help in executing state government works on time. I firmly believe that BJP leaders are doing negative politics," Yadav added.

Earlier, BJP leaders like Sushil Kumar Modi, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Samrat Chaudhary questioned the purchase of a jet and a helicopter using taxpayers' money to the tune of Rs 350 crore.

Nitish Kumar won't be able to travel in jet and helicopter: Opposition leader

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Samrat Chaudhary claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is purchasing a jet and a helicopter but he will not travel in them.

"There was a unique history of purchasing helicopters in Bihar. Those who purchased helicopters in the past had not enjoyed a ride on it. Dr Jaggannath Mishra had purchased a jet when he was the Chief Minister but Lalu Prasad Yadav travelled in it. Former Bihar Governor Buta Singh purchased a helicopter for the Bihar government and Nitish Kumar travelled in it... Now, Nitish Kumar is purchasing a jet and helicopter but who will travel in them will be decided by the people of Bihar," Chaudhary added.

