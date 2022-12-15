‘Peeoge to maroge’: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's bizarre remark over hooch tragedy

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Nitish Kumar is facing severe criticism over latest hooch tragedy

Bihar hooch tragedy: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Thursday said even when there was no liquor ban, people died due to spurious liquor in Bihar and in other states also.

“People should be alert. As there is a liquor ban here, something spurious will be sold due to which people die. Liquor is bad and shouldn't be consumed,” Nitish Kumar said amid severe criticism by Opposition demanding rollback of the liquor ban law.

The death toll in hooch tragedy climbed to 39 in dry Bihar on Thursday amid the political blame game in the state. The deaths were reported from Saran district on Wednesday, triggering a slugfest in the Bihar Assembly where the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ led by Nitish Kumar and Opposition BJP traded charges over the tragedy.

“Last time, when people died due to spurious liquor, someone said they should be compensated. If someone consumes liquor, they'll die - example is before us. This should be condoled, those places should be visited and people be explained,” he added.

Bihar BJP leaders, including Union minister Giriraj Singh, asked Nitish Kumar to reconsider the prohibition policy in the state, claiming that it has failed with illegal sale of spurious liquor causing frequent deaths and a rise in crimes linked to it. "Every day people in Bihar are dying due to spurious liquor while Kumar remains obstinate about his policy which has failed. Crime is on the rise. Liquor has become like God which may not be visible but is present everywhere in the state," Singh said.

“The liquor ban has benefitted several people. A large number of people have given up alcohol...This is good. Several people have happily accepted this. But there are some troublemakers. I have told officers to identify the actual troublemakers and nab them,” the CM said.

“I've told officers that they shouldn't nab poor. People manufacturing liquor and carrying out alocohol business should be caught. Ready to give Rs 1 Lakh to people to start their work. We'll raise amount if needed, but nobody should get involved in this business,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Bihar Assembly witnessed ruckus over the hooch tragedy for the straight second day.

Also Read: 'Sharabi ho gaye tum log,' Nitish Kumar loses cool after Oppn drama over Chhapra hooch tragedy | WATCH

Latest India News