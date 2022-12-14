'Sharabi ho gaye tum log,' Nitish Kumar loses cool after Oppn drama over Chhapra hooch tragedy | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, ANI Nitish Kumar responds to opposition on Chhapra hooch tragedy.

Chhapra Hooch Tragedy: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool and burst out at the BJP-led opposition which was protesting against the state government over the latest hooch tragedy in Chhapra where atl least 20 people have died after consuming illicit liquor.

Responding to opposition's charge, Nitish Kumar became aggressive in the assembly and lashed out at the BJP saying, "they were too in the favour of imposing liquor ban... had sworn for it... and now what happened... you all have become alcoholic... we won't tolerate this."

"Sharab bandi ke paksh mein aap sab the ya nahi?...Kya ho gaya?..Sharabi ho gaye tum log...Ab tolerate nahi kiya jaayega," said Nitish Kumar on opposition BJP's reaction to Chhapra hooch tragedy, in Bihar Assembly.

Latest India News