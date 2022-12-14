Wednesday, December 14, 2022
     
  4. 'Sharabi ho gaye tum log,' Nitish Kumar loses cool after Oppn drama over Chhapra hooch tragedy | WATCH

Nitish Kumar became aggressive in the assembly and lashed out at the BJP saying, "they were too in the favour of imposing liquor ban... had sworn for it... and now what happened...

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: December 14, 2022 16:27 IST
Nitish Kumar responds to opposition on Chhapra hooch
Image Source : SCREENGRAB, ANI Nitish Kumar responds to opposition on Chhapra hooch tragedy.

Chhapra Hooch Tragedy: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool and burst out at the BJP-led opposition which was protesting against the state government over the latest hooch tragedy in Chhapra where atl least 20 people have died after consuming illicit liquor.

Responding to opposition's charge, Nitish Kumar became aggressive in the assembly and lashed out at the BJP saying, "they were too in the favour of imposing liquor ban... had sworn for it... and now what happened... you all have become alcoholic... we won't tolerate this." 

"Sharab bandi ke paksh mein aap sab the ya nahi?...Kya ho gaya?..Sharabi ho gaye tum log...Ab tolerate nahi kiya jaayega," said Nitish Kumar on opposition BJP's reaction to Chhapra hooch tragedy, in Bihar Assembly.

