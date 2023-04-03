Bhutan's King Wangchuck's visit to India may cool down New Delhi's concerns for Doklam

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DRSJAISHANKAR Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuk and EAM Jaishankar.

New Delhi: The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, landed in New Delhi a few hours ago, amid India's concerns over his PM's recent comments on Doklam issues.

After he landed at the Indira Gandhi Airport, Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was there to welcome the King, said his visit would strengthen the ties between the two neighbouring nations. Although Wangchuck came here on an invitation from President Droupadi Murmu, it is expected he would be quizzed by Indian officials about the controversial comments related to the international border issues.

What triggered the controversy?

Notably, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering’s comments triggered concerns in India after he asserted China has equal rights in resolving the border dispute in Doklam-- an area in Bhutan with a high plateau and a valley, lying between China's Chumbi Valley to the north, Bhutan's Ha District to the east and India's Sikkim state to the west.

His critical remarks came while speaking to a Belgian daily La Libre during his visit to Germany last month. “There are three of us. There is no big or small country, there are three equal countries, each counting for a third. We are ready. As soon as the other two parties are ready too, we can discuss," he told the Belgian daily.

Bhutanese PM downplayed Chinese incursion

Besides, the Prime Minister also downplayed the multiple media reports wherein it claimed China constructed villages inside the Bhutanese territory. During the interview, he denied any such actions by China and in fact said, "This is an international border and we know exactly what belongs to us."

This prompted New Delhi, which is one of the oldest and most well-tested allies, to ponder what caused the Prime Minister to take the Chinese flank. Although China has no diplomatic relations with Bhutan, several media reported Beijing's soaring influence led to the shift.

The critical remarks also is a matter of concern for India as Bhutan is considered to be a close ally of India in South Asia, and it is the largest benefactor and had earmarked $282 million for its development during 2022-23. In fact, New Delhi accounts for 82% of Thimphu's total external trade. Besides, during the COVID-19 pandemic, New Delhi was the first nation which had sent at least 13 consignments of Covidshield vaccine at the peak of the virus wave.

Why India is so much concerned about the shift?

It is worth mentioning Bhutan is a landlocked country-- with India to its southeast and west and China to its north. For decades, there is a tri-junction point between the three nations called Batang La which gives China a strategic blessing to keep an eye on Indian troops. Although India knows Bhutan will not take any steps in favour of China which may give Beijing an advantage but still New Delhi does not want to take any risks after the 2017 Doklam issue.

During his three-day visit, the King who is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top officials, is expected to reassure New Delhi that Thimphu is not plotting to bargain any border accord with Beijing that can jeopardise New Delhi's security.

