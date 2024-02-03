Advani accepts Bharat Ratna, says, 'Honour for me, my ideas and principles'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on Saturday (February 3) accepted the Bharat Ratna conferred to him and said that the award is not only an honour for him as a person but also for the ideals and principles that he strove to serve throughout his life. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Advani’s name for the country’s highest honour. “With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the Bharat Ratna that has been conferred on me today,” the BJP veteran said in a statement.

Advani, 96-year-old leader who is the longest serving president of the saffron party, said that ever since he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as its volunteer at the age of 14 years he has sought reward in only one thing – “in dedicated and selfless service of my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me”.

He said what has inspired his life is the motto: "This life is not mine. My life is for my nation."

Advani remembers Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee

He said that he gratefully remembers two persons today with whom he had the honour of working closely – Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, awarded the highest civilian honour earlier.

Advani thanked President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi, besides expressing gratitude to gratitude to millions of BJP workers, RSS volunteers and others with whom he had worked in his public life.

"I also express my deepest feelings for all members of my family, especially my dear departed wife Kamla. They have been the greatest source of strength and sustenance in my life," he said.

He added, "May our great country progress to the pinnacle of greatness and glory."

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | LK Advani to be conferred with Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi