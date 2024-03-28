Thursday, March 28, 2024
     
Bhagwant Mann, wife Gurpreet Kaur blessed with baby girl, Punjab CM shares newborn's picture

The Chief Minister shared the news on his X handle and said that both the mother and the baby were doing well. The couple had tied the knot two years ago.

Ludhiana Updated on: March 28, 2024 13:34 IST
Bhagwant Mann, Punjab CM
Image Source : X/BHAGWANT MANN Bhagwant Mann shared the picture of his newborn daughter

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a baby girl. Mann shared the news on his official X handle on Thursday (March 28) and informed that both the mother and the baby are healthy. He also shared a picture of the baby.

“God has given the gift of a daughter..Both the mother and the child are healthy…Blessed with baby Girl”,” Mann posted on X.

The delivery took place at the Fortis Hospital in Ludhiana.

 

With this, Mann became the first chief minister of the re-organised Punjab to become a father while in office.

Mann had married Dr Gurpreet Kaur two years ago. The chief minister has two children with his former-wife.

