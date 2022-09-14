Begusarai firing: Seven police officers suspended over negligence; assailants yet to be identified

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Begusarai firing: Several cops suspended

Highlights Union Minister Giriraj Singh reached Patna following the Begusarai firing incident

Begusarai MLA Raj Banshi Mahto also visited the same hospital

Mahto said the Opposition planned and implemented such attack to defame the government

Begusarai firing: As many as seven police officials were suspended over accusations of negligence in the Begusarai firing case. One person was killed, while 11 others were critically injured as two motorcycle-borne gunmen went on a rampage in Bihar's Begusarai, firing indiscriminately at people in crowded areas on Tuesday.

Police said the assailants are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh reached Patna following the Begusarai firing incident.

Talking to reporters, Giriraj Singh said, "Whenever a 'mahagathbandan' govt is made, law & order situation deteriorates... CM (Nitish Kumar) has now termed 'Jungle raj' to 'Janta raj'."

Begusarai MLA Raj Banshi Mahto, who visited the hospital where all injured are admitted, said the opposition planned and implemented such an attack to defame the government.

What happened in Begusarai?

The gunmen opened fire at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town on Tuesday evening, targeting shops in the busy area, a police officer said.

Panicked people started running for their lives, while shopkeepers fled leaving shops open.

The miscreants then went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people, he said.

A 30-year-old man, Chandan Kumar, was killed and 11 others were critically injured in the mayhem, Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar told reporters.

Some of the injured were admitted to the government hospital in Begusarai, while others were sent to Patna for better treatment, he said.

Security has been beefed up in the district, and all the entry points have been barricaded after the incident.

"Investigation is underway. We will soon nab the accused," the SP added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Bihar minister threatens to quit after heated argument with CM Nitish over 'chief of thieves' remark

Latest India News