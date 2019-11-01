Beed farmer expresses wish to be Maharashtra CM till BJP-Sena row ends

Until the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena resolve their difference over power-sharing and government formation in Maharashtra, a farmer from Beed district of the state has expressed his desire to be appointed as the chief minister. A resident of Vadmauli in Kej taluka, the farmer Srikant Vishnu Gadale wrote a letter to the office of Beed collector on Thursday, in which he said he wanted to be the chief minister of the state.

"The Shiv Sena and the BJP are yet to resolve their issue regarding the post of Chief Minister which was raised after the 2019 assembly election results. Natural calamities (unseasonal rains) have hampered ready-to-harvest crops in the state. The farmers are tense over these calamities," the letter read.

"At a time when farmers are suffering, the Shiv Sena and the BJP are unable to resolve the issue of holding the Chief Minister's post. Hence, till the issue is resolved, the governor should hand over the responsibility of Chief Minister's post to me," Gadale said.

"I will solve the problems of farmers and give them justice," he said.

The farmer also wrote that if the administration does not take note of his letter, he would protest through "democratic means".

The Shiv Sena is demanding the post of Chief Minister for 2.5 years and 50:50 division of portfolios.

Both these demands have been rejected by the BJP which has insisted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will continue in the post for the next five years.

