Bangalore South Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Bangalore South Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bangalore South is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. The state has 28 parliamentary seats. The Bangalore South seat comprises eight Assembly segments including Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha Nagar, BTM Layout, Jayanagar and Bommanahalli. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. Senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar represented the Bangalore South constituency six times in a row in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Bangalore South Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 22,15,489 voters in the Bangalore South constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 11,53,540 voters were male and 11,53,540 were female voters. 344 voters belonged to the third gender. 3,354 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bangalore South in 2019 was 94 (82 were men and 12 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Bangalore South constituency was 19,98,724. Out of this, 10,50,737 voters were male and 9,47,667 were female voters. 320 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 1,445 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bangalore South in 2014 was 216 (153 were men and 63 were women).

Bangalore South 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya won the seat for the first time with a margin of 3,31,192 votes. He was polled 7,39,229 votes with a vote share of 62.14%. He defeated Congress candidate BK Hariprasad who got 4,08,037 votes (34.30%). The total number of valid votes polled was 11,88,491.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP stalwart Ananth Kumar won the seat for the sixth time in a row. He was polled 6,33,816 votes with a vote share of 56.88%. Congress candidate Nandan Nilekani got 4,05,241 votes (36.37%) and was the runner-up. Kumar defeated Nilekani by a margin of 2,28,575 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,13,726. Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) candidate Ruth Manorama came third with 25,677 votes (2.30%).

Bangalore South Past Winners

Ananth Kumar (BJP): 2009

Ananth Kumar (BJP): 2004

Ananth Kumar (BJP): 1999

Ananth Kumar (BJP): 1998

Ananth Kumar (BJP): 1996

K Venkatgiri Gowda (BJP): 1991

Rama Gundu Rao (Congress): 1989

VS Krishna Iyer (Janata Party): 1984

TR Shamanna (Janata Party): 1980

KS Hegde (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 9,938 voters (0.84%) opted for NOTA in the Bangalore South constituency. In 2014, 7,414 voters (0.67%) opted for NOTA in the Bangalore South constituency.

Bangalore South Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 11,88,491 or 53.64%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 11,13,726 or 55.73%.

Bangalore South Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 18 in the Bangalore South constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 17 in Bangalore South.

Bangalore South Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,131 polling stations in the Bangalore South constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,926 polling stations in the Bangalore South constituency.