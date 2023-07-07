Odisha Train Accident: CBI arrests three railway staff for destruction of evidence, culpable homicide

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Balasore Train Tragedy

Odisha Train Accident: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday made its first arrests in the Balasore Tarin Tragedy case and took into custody three Railways personnel under sections related to the destruction of evidence and culpable homicide. The central probing agency arrested Senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar, all posted in Balasore district.

The agency said that the accused persons have been arrested under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code for “their action which led to the incident”

The heartbreaking train accident occurred on June 2 near the Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district. At least 293 people were killed in the tragic accident. This accident is claimed to be one of the worst train tragedies in India that involved three trains: the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train.

Latest India News