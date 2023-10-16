Badrinath, Kedarnath receive season’s first snowfall | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devotees at Kedarnath Temple amid snowfall

Badrinath and Kedarnath received their first snowfall of the season on Monday, bringing joy and excitement to the devotees.

On Sunday, there was a heavy rain on the first day of Navratri followed by snowfall in Kedarnath.

The entire Kedar valley was seen wrapped in white sheet of snow after snowfall that lasted nearly two hours.

Kashmir witnesses snowfall

The higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley on Monday experienced a fresh spell of snowfall, leading to a significant drop in the maximum temperature. The roads and houses were covered in a blanket of snow. It's among the most picturesque locations in Kashmir and is encompassed by mountains.

Fresh snowfall was experienced in Sadanah Top in the Kupwara district today. This snowfall has significantly changed the climate in various areas, including Bungus, Naugam, and Kupwara. According to reports, there has been 1-2 inches of fresh snowfall in these regions.

The snowfall has brought a sense of cold to the weather. In the hilly territories of the state, light snowfall was witnessed on Monday, accompanied by a series of rain showers in the plains. According to the Meteorological Department, the snowfall is expected to persist in the higher mountainous areas until Tuesday, potentially causing the temperature to drop by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius.

Weather changed due to snowfall

Due to the onset of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Banihal was affected due to falling rocks. Similarly, traffic on Mughal Road has also been disrupted due to the snowfall.

According to the information, snowfall started in Jammu around 9 am and torrential rain was seen for some time. Although the rainfall is still ongoing, it has now reduced to a moderate level. Meanwhile, if we talk about Sunday, in Jammu, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius. However, due to rain and snowfall on Monday, there has been a decrease of five degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature.

Weather will remain like this till Tuesday

Due to the influence of a western disturbance, the upper regions of Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing intermittent snowfall and rain. The snowfall has affected national highways and several other roads, leading to traffic jams. It is anticipated that snowfall will continue in higher-altitude areas until Tuesday. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of rain in the plains, which may lead to a continuous drop in temperatures.

(With inputs from Inder Bisht)

