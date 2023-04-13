Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
  4. Gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, shooter who shot dead Umesh Pal, killed in encounter in Jhansi

Along with Asad, another shooter Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case were killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (UPSTF) team in Jhansi

Edited By: Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: April 13, 2023 13:38 IST
Asad Ahmed and shooter Ghulam
Image Source : INDIA TV Asad Ahmed and shooter Ghulam

Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and shooter Ghulam — both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees 5 Lakh each — was on Thursday killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (UPSTF) team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Navendu and Vimal in Jhansi. From the operation, sophisticated foreign-made weapons were recovered, police said.

According to the police, Asad had shot Umesh Pal in broad daylight in Prayagraj on February 24, making him the key accused in the case. 

A few days ago, shooter Ghulam's house was bulldozed by the Yogi-Adityanath government.

According to sources, the marriage of Atiq's son Asad was fixed with the daughter of Ayesha Noori. The two got engaged last year. Atiq's son Asad was involved in the shootout case of Umesh Pal. A reward of five lakh rupees has also been declared for him. 

Police have already arrested Dr. Akhlaq, husband of Atiq's sister Ayesha Noori and sent him to jail. 

 

