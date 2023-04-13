Asaduddin Owaisi questions Asad's encounter: 'Will BJP also shoot those who killed Junaid and Nasir?'

Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and an accomplice, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi

April 13, 2023
Asaduddin Owaisi
Asad's encounter: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday questioned Atiq Ahmed's son Asad's encounter which was carried out by Uttar Padesh STF in Jhansi. Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and an accomplice, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi on Thursday, officials said.

Questioning the existence of courts and judges, the AIMIM MP said, "Will the BJP also shoot those who killed Junaid and Nasir? No, because you (BJP) do counters in the name of religion. You want to weaken the rule of law, do encounter of the Constitution."

According to police, both accused were trying to flee on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by an STF team in Jhansi, the officials said, adding they opened fire on the personnel and were killed in retaliatory firing.

Earlier, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also termed the encounter as fake and added that the BJP government doesn't believe in the court. "By doing false encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared. Power does not have the right to decide what is right or wrong. BJP is against the brotherhood," Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet.

