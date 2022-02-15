Assam BJP youth wing files 1500 complaints against Rahul Gandhi over tweet excluding North East

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The BJP leaders alleged that Rahul Gandhi had redrawn the map of the country as he considered India's geographical territory from Gujarat to West Bengal.

The Assam wing of BJYM (Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha) filed 1500 complaints against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet saying 'India exists from Gujarat to West Bengal'.

The FIR stated that the Congress leader had drawn a narrative that the North-Eastern states are 'are not a part of India'. The BJP leaders alleged that Rahul Gandhi had redrawn the map of the country as he considered India's geographical territory from Gujarat to West Bengal.

In one of the purported complaints filed with the police and shared with media, the BJYM alleged that Gandhi's tweet indirectly supported China's claim that northeast, especially Arunachal Pradesh, is part of it.

The filing of complaints by Assam BJP's different wings against Gandhi comes after the student and youth wings of the Congress lodged several FIRs across different states against state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his controversial remark on Gandhi's father.

During a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand on February 11, Sarma had attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid vaccines.

Sarma even went on to ask whether "BJP had ever demanded proof of Gandhi being the son of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi". This had led to a huge controversy with several opposition parties, including chief ministers, criticising the "deplorable" statement made by Sarma.

