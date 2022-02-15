Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma draws flak for 'father-son' barb at Rahul Gandhi; criminal cases lodged

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TPCC chief files criminal cases against Assam CM for 'derogatory' remarks against Rahul Gandhi

In a dramatic turn of events, a criminal case has been filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for making indecent remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. According to the details, the complaint against the Assam chief minister was lodged by TPCC president Revanth Reddy with Jubilee Hills Police Station ACP Sudarshan.

Working president Anjan Kumar Yadav, AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar, PAC Convener Shabbir Ali, AICC National Spokesperson Dasoju Shravan and others were also present.

The development comes after the Assam chief minister launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi for demanding a proof of India's surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016 and airstrike in 2019. Sarma asked whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of Rahul Gandhi being the "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

He added that the Wayanad MP had no right to demand proof from the Army.

Addressing a public meeting, Mr Sarma said, "Look at the mentality of these people. General Bipin Rawat was the pride of the country. India conducted the surgical strike in Pakistan under his leadership. Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?"

"If our Army said that they conducted the strike in Pakistan, that means they have done it. Where is the dispute in this? Do you not trust General Bipin Rawat? If he said that the Army conducted the strike, that means it's done. Why do you want proof of it? Do not disrespect the soldiers. People die for the country. People do not live for others but for the country," Mr Sarma said while addressing a public meeting in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, with the criminal cases, Congress leaders have demanded Sarma's immediate arrest.

"Assam CM's remarks are humiliating for a woman, Why did the Chief Electoral Officer of the National Election Commission not order the arrest of Himanta Biswa Sharma" asked Revanth.

"BJP should remove Himanta Biswa from the post of Chief Minister. But the BJP is supporting the remarks of the Assam CM."

The TPCC president added, "Some say it is an insult to the Gandhi family, but it is an insult to the women of this country. An FIR should be registered against our compliant immediately."

According to him, the Assam CM should be served notice immediately.

"It is the responsibility of the police to arrest the Assam CM."

Revant said, "KCR should set up a special team to arrest the Assam CM. He should discuss with jurists if necessary. We are giving 48 hours to the state government and the police. If they do not respond, we will besiege all the commissioners and SP offices on February 16." "I will siege the Hyderabad Commissionerate", said Revanth.

"Before this situation arises, KCR should conduct a special review and take action in terms of the police and the law. We will also complain to the Women's Commission. If the police do not respond, we will go to the court", said Revanth.

