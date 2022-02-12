'Jinnah's ghost has entered Rahul Gandhi': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma targets Congress leader, again

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yet again and said that the ghost of Jinnah has entered the Congress leader. The CM, who had switched from Congress to BJP in 2015, is rallying in Uttarakhand.

"It seems for him (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi), India only from Gujarat to West Bengal. I've been observing what he has been saying in the last 10 days. Once he said India is a union of states. Another time he says India means from Gujarat to Bengal," the CM said.

Yesterday, the BJP leader hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his doubts about India’s surgical strikes and vaccines against the coronavirus disease. Sarma said his party never asked for proof if Rahul was the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

His attacks soon got criticism from several Congress leaders, and other opposition leaders. Telangana CM KCR demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks on Rahul Gandhi.

The Uttarakhand election will be held in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Also Read | 'Did we ask you for proof if you're Rajiv Gandhi's son?': Assam CM fires shots at Rahul