Follow us on Image Source : ASHWINI UPADHYAY/TWITTER Jantar Mantar protest: Ashwini Upadhyay, 3 others sent to 2-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Tuesday remanded former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay and three other accused to two-day police custody, in connection with the anti-Muslim slogans allegedly raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Upadhyay was arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday along with Preet Singh, Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vinod Sharma and Vinit Bajpai.

Deepak Singh and Bajpai were sent to a one-day police custody.

The court directed all the accused to appear before the court on August 12. Meanwhile, it has sought Delhi Police's response on Upadhyay's bail application, which will be heard on Wednesday.

A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here was widely circulated on social media. Meanwhile, the police registered a case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and added relevant sections of the Epidemic and Disaster Management Act.

READ MORE: Jantar Mantar protest: BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, 5 others arrested

Latest India News