Friday, March 22, 2024
     
Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea from Supreme Court against his arrest by ED

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2024 12:35 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a major development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. 

During the Supreme Court hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Arvind Kejriwal, informed the bench that the Delhi Chief Minister has decided to withdraw the petition. Singhvi stated that the withdrawal is necessary as it conflicts with Kejriwal's ongoing remand proceedings. 

