Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal (left) and Bhagwant Mann (right)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will visit Ayodhya today (February 12) along with their families to seek the blessings of Lord Ram in the newly built temple, AAP sources said.

According to sources, Kejriwal will leave for Ayodhya at 11 am. He will be accompanied by his parents to the holy place.

Interestingly, Kejriwal was invited to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the temple but had said that he wanted to visit the temple later with his family. "Kejriwal and Mann will be going to Ayodhya tomorrow. They will be accompanied by their families also," a source said on Sunday.

AAP's Uttar Pradesh unit leader Sabhajeet Singh said that both Kejriwal and Mann will land at the Ayodhya airport around 11 am by a chartered flight from Delhi.

While Kejriwal did not attend the consecration ceremony on January 22, the AAP had organised a series of events in the national capital to celebrate the occasion. From organising shobha yatras to Sundar Kand recitals, the party had marked the day with several of its leaders participating in them.

Talking about skipping the Ayodhya event, Kejriwal had last month said, "I got a letter that said only one person was allowed (for the ceremony) due to security reasons. They said a team will come to give a personal invitation but no one came."

"I want to visit for a darshan of Ram Lalla along with my wife and children. My parents are also longing for a darshan of Ram Lalla. I will visit after the January 22 ceremony along with my wife, children and parents," he had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand CM Dhami along with his cabinet set to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple on THIS date | DETAILS

ALSO READ | PM Modi asks ministers to refrain from visiting Ayodhya Ram Temple due to heavy rush: Sources