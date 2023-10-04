Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
  Arindam Bagchi likely to become India's new permanent representative to UN: Sources

Arindam Bagchi likely to become India's new permanent representative to UN: Sources

Sources said the official confirmation of Arindam Bagchi's posting at the UN as India's permanent representative is yet to come but the government has taken the decision on the matter. Bagchi has been serving as a bureaucrat since 1995.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: October 04, 2023 12:57 IST
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
Image Source : PTI/FILE External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi will be the next India’s new permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, said sources on Wednesday. However, they said the official confirmation is awaited. 

Earlier Bagchi was appointed as spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), succeeding Anurag Srivastava in March 2021. Before the MEA spokesperson, he held a joint secretary (north) post at the MEA headquarters.

Bagchi, a 1995-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, served as India's ambassador to Croatia from November 2018 to June 2020.

Earlier, he discharged his duty as India's deputy high commissioner to Sri Lanka and also served at the Prime Minister's Office as a director.

