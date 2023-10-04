Arindam Bagchi likely to become India's new permanent representative to UN: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi will be the next India’s new permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, said sources on Wednesday. However, they said the official confirmation is awaited.

Earlier Bagchi was appointed as spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), succeeding Anurag Srivastava in March 2021. Before the MEA spokesperson, he held a joint secretary (north) post at the MEA headquarters.

Bagchi, a 1995-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, served as India's ambassador to Croatia from November 2018 to June 2020.

Earlier, he discharged his duty as India's deputy high commissioner to Sri Lanka and also served at the Prime Minister's Office as a director.

Latest India News