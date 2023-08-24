Anti-Sikh riots: Court drops murder charges against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, faces rioting arson case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sajjan Kumar

Anti-Sikh riots: A Delhi court has dropped charges of murder against former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a separate case related to the anti-Sikh riots in which two men were allegedly killed and several others injured outside the party office in Uttam Nagar on November 2, 1984.

The court, however, calling the Congress leader the "principal abettor", in a case related to the burning of a Gurudwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, framed charges against Kumar for rioting, attempt to murder, arson, dacoity, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc.

In the first case, a mob consisting of hundreds of people armed with sticks, iron rods, bricks and stones etc. had gathered near the Gurudwara in Gulab Bagh in the national capital's Nawada area on November 1, 1984, at around 11 am.

“Accused Sajjan Kumar was also a part of the said mob and the common object of the said mob was to put the above said Gurudwara on fire and to burn and loot the articles lying therein and also to burn and destroy the houses of Sikhs situated in the said locality, to damage, destroy or loot their articles or property and to kill the Sikhs residing in that locality, in order to avenge killing of the then Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi,” Special Judge M K Nagpal said.

The court said that was present at the crime scene on November 1, 1984. The mob damaged or looted the articles lying there, burnt the house of a man named Nath Singh and his truck and scooter, along with articles and properties of other Sikhs, the court said. The mob also attempted to kill Gurcharan Singh by throwing him on a burning truck and inflicted injuries on Jaspal Kaur, Sohan Singh and Nath Singh.

"A prima facie case was made out against the accused for commission of the offences punishable under various sections of IPC, including those for rioting, attempt to murder, dacoity, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc., outraging religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and causing grievous hurt. Sajjan Kumar was the "principal abettor" at the scene of the crime," the court said.

In another case of riots that took place on November 2, 1984, that left two men-- Sohan Singh and Avtar Singh-- dead and several others injured outside the Congress party office in Uttam Nagar.

Kumar is one of the most noted accused in connection with the 1984 sikh riots. According to the eyewitnesses, he had incited mobs to kill Sikhs in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi's assassination. Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018, for his role in the 1984 Sikh riots.

