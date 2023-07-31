Forces will be air-dropped if situation arises, says Haryana Minister Anil Vij amid violence in Nuh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

After stones were pelted and vehicles set on fire during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh on Monday, State Home Minister Anil Vij said the government has dispatched additional forces from neighbouring districts. Speaking to the media, he said that forces will be air-dropped if the situation arises. "We are also thinking to send forces by helicopter," he stated.

He said he is in regular touch with senior officials. "Our first priority is to bring the situation under control. We are appealing to all to maintain peace," Vij told the media. The State Home Minister said that he also spoke to the director general of police, additional chief secretary, and other senior officials.

According to police, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones were pelted at the procession. They also reportedly set four vehicles on fire which were part of the procession.

People evacuated from temple

Following the incident, people had taken shelter in a temple in the region. Earlier in the day, it was reported that rioters had also opened fire at people in the temple. However, the Haryana Home Minister said that most of the people have been evacuated who were stranded in the temple.

Bhupendra Singh Hooda urges people to maintain peace

Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda issued an appeal regarding the violence in Nuh. He urged people to cooperate in maintaining brotherhood and peace. "People should avoid mutual conflicts, spreading rumours and violence," he added.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda also said that Mewat is very unfortunate. "I am appealing to people with folding hands...please maintain brotherhood, harmony and peace," he added.

ALSO READ: Haryana: Several injured in stone pelting on VHP's yatra in Nuh, mobile internet suspended

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News