  4. Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP announces three candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

The nomination process for Rajya Sabha polls has begun from Thursday while February 15 will be the last date for filing nominations and February 20 is the last date to withdraw candidature.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2024 14:46 IST
YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan
Image Source : INDIA TV YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (second left) with party leaders

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday announced three names as Rajya Sabha candidates ahead of the upcoming elections in the Upper House.

The three candidates announced by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party are:

  1. YV Subba Reddy 
  2. ⁠Golla Baburao 
  3. ⁠Meda Raghunath Reddy

Meanwhile, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy may visit Delhi and meet BJP leadership. He has also sought time from the PMO, sources said.

The Rajya Sabha election is scheduled on February 27. Terms of K Ravindra Kumar (TDP), CM Ramesh (BJP) and V Prabhakar Reddy (YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh will end soon.

The Election Commission on Monday said that the biennial Rajya Sabha polls will be held on February 27 for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and BJP president JP Nadda will end in April.

The vacancies also include seats held by nine Union ministers including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

ALSO READ | 'He worked in wheelchair': PM Modi commends Manmohan Singh's contribution in Rajya Sabha | VIDEO

