'He worked in wheelchair': PM Modi commends Manmohan Singh's contribution in Rajya Sabha | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: PM Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi.

In a heartfelt tribute during the farewell of retiring members of the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the significant contributions of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

"I remember in the other House, during the voting, it was known that the Treasury bench would win but Dr. Manmohan Singh came in his wheelchair & cast his vote. This is an example of a member being alert of his duties," said the PM.

Sarcastic remark on opposition's actions

In a tongue-in-cheek remark aimed at the Congress, Modi expressed gratitude to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for presenting a "black paper" against his government, likening it to a "kaala teeka" amidst the positive strides made by his administration.

Fashion parade in the Rajya Sabha

The Prime Minister made a playful reference to the opposition's attire, mentioning the black robes worn as a form of protest and humorously describing it as a "fashion parade" in the Rajya Sabha.

Best wishes to retiring members

Extending his best wishes to all retiring members, Modi expressed optimism that their experiences would benefit future generations.

Conclusion of Rajya Sabha tenure

With sixty-eight members of the Rajya Sabha set to retire between February and May, the farewell marked the conclusion of their terms in the upper house of Parliament.