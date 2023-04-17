Follow us on Image Source : PTI Andhra Pradesh: Heat wave warning for three days till Wednesday; THESE parts to get affected | Details

Andhra Pradesh: People have been advised to take precautions from Monday to Wednesday as many parts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to witness a heat wave for three days. The Meteorological Department on Monday claimed that Northern Andhra Pradesh and its southern coastal regions would experience a heat wave from Monday to Wednesday.

These parts to get affected

Warnings are out, especially for the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Bapatla, Gunturu and Palnadu.

The remaining districts and Rayalaseema region are expected to experience temperatures in the range of 38 to 42 degrees Celsius during the time. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has asked people to take necessary precautions in view of the forecast of a heat wave in 116 mandals across the state on Monday.

Similiar conditions are expected in 7 mandals

Heat wave conditions are expected in seven mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 15 each in Anakapalle and NTR districts, eight in East Godavari, four in Eluru, six each in Gunturu and Krishna and nine in Kakinada. Of the 116 mandals, Nellipaka and Chintur in Alluri Sitarama Raju district are expected to sizzle at 45.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

According to APSDMA, on Sunday severe heat wave conditions were experienced in 11 mandals of Anakapalli district and three each in Kakinada and Vizianagaram. APSDMA managing director B R Ambedkar advised people to take necessary precautions in view of the forecast of heat wave conditions.

(with inputs from PTI)

