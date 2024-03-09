BJP, TDP, Jana Sena have come to understanding for alliance in polls: TDP president Chandrababu Naidu

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chandrababu Naidu with Amit Shah

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jan Sena's alliance with the BJP is almost final. Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu held the second round of talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday as the two parties worked to seal their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Lok Sabha and assembly polls will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu informed about the alliance and said, "BJP, TDP, Jana Sena have come to understanding for alliance in polls. Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed badly. BJP, TDP coming together win-win situation for country, state."

Rebel YSR Congress Party MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju said the alliance will soon be officially announced and said the coming together of the BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena Party is essential to rid the state of the "devil" ruling it — a swipe at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party.

Senior TDP leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar had on Friday said that the BJP, the Jana Sena, and his party have decided in principle to work together for upcoming polls and the modalities are being worked out.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said, "Our party national president N Chandrababu Naidu had a meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda along with Pawan Kalyan and came to an understanding that TDP is joining NDA and Jana Sena is already part of NDA and will contest the upcoming 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh in alliance..."