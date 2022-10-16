Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
Andheri East bypoll: BJP may withdraw candidate after Raj Thackeray urges Fadnavis, say sources

Andheri East bypolls: Raj Thackeray wrote to Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, requesting him to not field a candidate for the Andheri East bypolls against Rutuja Latke, who is the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Published on: October 16, 2022 18:33 IST
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray
Image Source : PTI MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

Andheri East bypolls: The BJP may withdraw its candidate from Andheri East by-election in Mumbai after MNS chief Raj Thackeray wrote to Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting the party not to field its candidate.

Raj Thackeray wrote to Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, requesting him to not field a candidate for the Andheri East bypolls against Rutuja Latke, who is the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

According to sources, Eknath Shinde faction is also in favour of making the election unopposed. Tomorrow is the last day to withdraw nominations, so till tomorrow, the BJP might withdraw its candidate.

After the death of Ramesh Latke, his wife Rituja is contesting the election from Andheri East.

