Amritsar: Toofan Singh, close aide of Khalistan sympathiser, to be released after supporters clash with police

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar.

Punjab: The Punjab police on Thursday agreed to release a member of radical group 'Waris Punjab Ke' led by its chief Amritpal Singh, a Khalistan supporter who was arrested in a kidnapping case. Cops took the decision after thousands of supporters of the group broke barricades using guns and swords at a police station in Amritsar and threatened to disturb law and order.

As per the evidence presented before us, Lovepreet Toofan Singh will be discharged. SIT constituted to investigate the case, SSP Amritsar said.

"They have given enough proof that he (detained Lovepreet Toofan) is innocent. SIT has taken cognizance of it. These people will peacefully disperse now and the law will take its own course," said Commissioner of Police Amritsar.

Speaking on the matter, Harpal Singh Blair, SAD (Amritsar) said, "We came to talk to the administration that FIR has been registered against Lovepreet Toofan. It also included Amritpal Singh's name. No false case should've been registered. Administration accepted Lovepreet wasn't involved, so they'll release him tomorrow and cancel the FIR."

A while ago, supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh broke through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala police station in Amritsar demanding the release of Amritpal's close aide Lovepreet Toofan.

Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh said, "...FIR registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in one hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next... They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary..."

Amritpal Singh further said that false news is being circulated that police personnel was injured. The truth is that he was injured after he took a fall.

In fact,10-12 of our people were hurt. Within 24 hours,Toofan Singh should be released. We won't even wait for 24 hours, Amritpal Singh said in an ultimatum.

Toofan Singh and supporters were held for allegedly kidnapping a man.

According to police, a case was registered against Toofan Singh, a self-styled preacher for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Varinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

Amritpal Singh, the chief of 'Waris Punjab De' founded by actor and activist late Deep Sidhu, had issued a threat recently to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Deep Sidhu had died in a road accident in February last year.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Amit Shah urges people to let the lotus bloom, promises corruption-free government

ALSO READ | Pakistani actors question Javed Akhtar after viral video on Mumbai attack; say 'Ghar mein aake beizzat...'

Latest India News