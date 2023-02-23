Pakistani actors question Javed Akhtar after viral video on Mumbai attack; say 'Ghar mein aake beizzat...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistani actors question self respect of those praising Javed Akhtar

Veteran Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar stirred a storm on the internet after his video from Lahore went viral. The writer was seen reminding Pakistan of the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks while attending Faiz Festival in Lahore. Akhtar commented that Pakistan should not object to the bitterness in the hearts of Indians since the 26/11 terrorists are "roaming free" in the country. This led to a huge debate among the people of both the country. While the poet earned a huge applause in India with even Kangana Ranaut praising him, Pakistani actors did not agree with the same. Celebrities like Saboor Aly, Shaan Shahid and Anoushey Ashraf expressed their anger and questioned the 'self-respect' of Pakistani people who clapped after Javed Akhtar's speech.

In a series of Instagram stories, Pakistani actor Saboor Aly expressed disappointment that Javed Akhtar insulted the country while being on its soil. She wrote, "Koi apne ghar mein aa kar beizzat kar ke ja raha hai upse khushi se shor machaya ja raha hai aur phir qadmoun mein baitha ja raha hae (Someone has insulted your country on your own soil, and you are celebrating him, honouring him with such joy, sitting at his feet). What a shame!"

"All the educated illiterate – the so-called niche – you never gave the same respect to your own talent. There were so many artists in this country that didn’t even have money to afford healthcare at the end of their lives. Where were all of these appreciators of talent back then?" she added in Urdu.

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid also took to Twitter and accused Javed Akhtar of selective criticism. He questioned 'who gave him the visa' and asked the poet to talk about the Gujarat riots. He said that the lyricist remained silent about the Gujarat riots, but was accusing Pakistan of the 2008 Mumbai attacks while sitting in Pakistan.

He tweeted, "Inko Gujarat mein musalmanoon ke qatil ka tu pata hai lekin yeh khamosh hain... aur ab yeh sahab Pakistan main 26/11 ke mulzimoon ko dhoond rahay hain. Isko visa kis ne dia (He is quiet about those who killed Muslims in Gujarat, but wants to find those behind Mumbai attacks in Pakistan. Who gave him a visa to visit the country)?"

Another Pakistani actor and VJ Anoushey Ashraf wrote, "Giving respect to a guest is essential. But never at the cost of your self-respect. The way some were hanging off javed akhtar sb’s leg in admiration was a tad bit extra willingness to please. Maybe he’d be weary of his words if we’d shown him the dignity we have (or lack?)”

"Saab (sir) attends a party here or is hosted by whosoever feels like they want to have fun with him but the problem that I have is about how we as a nation fail to see how we're being used. Sadly, it will go on till we give our people the business and respect! To my fellow Pakistani's PLEASE STAND UP FOR YOUR COUNTRY!", actor Haroon Shahid also tweeted.

Meanwhile, during the festival, Javed Akhtar was asked if he will take the love and respect he received in Pakistan back to India. Akhtar replied, "We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing. The atmosphere is tense, which should be doused. We are people from Mumbai, we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in your country. So if there is anger in the Hindustani's heart, you can't complain."

India has hosted Pakistani greats such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Mehdi Hassan, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, but Pakistan never had a Lata Mangeshkar show, Akhtar pointed out.

The revered poet believes that the competition and hatred between the neighbouring countries have spread through language and culture.

