An Air India Express flight with 105 passengers onboard from Trivandrum to Mascot returned back after it developed a technical snag, an Air India Express spokesperson said.

According to the airline's official, plane's Flight Management System (FMS) had developed a technical issue due to which the flight had to return back.

The plane took off from Trivandrum at 8.30 am and landed back at 9.17 am, official said.

