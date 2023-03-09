Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Air India cabin staffer held for 'gold' smuggling in Kochi airport.

Air India news: An Air India Express flight cabin crew has been arrested by the Customs for allegedly smuggling over 1.4 kg (1487 grams) gold through Cochin International Airport near in Kochi, official sources said on Thursday (March 9). The crew of Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi Air India Express flight was apprehended by the Customs sleuths, who recovered the gold that was wrapped around his hands on Wednesday.

Air India Express said the arrested crew has been placed on suspension with immediate effect. The Customs Preventive Commissionerate had received confidential information that Shafi, a cabin crew member of the Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service, was bringing gold.

The airline said it has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities.

The aim was to wrap the gold around the hands and cover the sleeve of the shirt and pass through the green channel. He is being interrogated further, the officials said.

Other similar incidents:

Meanwhile, two passengers, who arrived from Singapore, were arrested at Chennai airport on Wednesday (March 8) for carrying gold weighing 6.8 kg valued at Rs 3.32 crores, Chennai customs said.

According to officials, the passengers arrived in Chennai from Singapore by AI-347 and 6E-52.Chennai Customs in a tweet said, "Based on Intel, 2 pax who arrived from Singapore by AI-347 and 6E-52 were intercepted by Customs on 07.03.23. On search of their baggage, gold totally weighing 6.8 kg valued at Rs 3.32 crore was recovered/ seized under the CA,1962. Pax were arrested and further investigation is on."

(With agencies inputs)

