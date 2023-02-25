Air India to hire more than 5000 cabin crew in 2023 - Details

Follow us on Image Source : AIR INDIA/FILE PHOTO The airline's recent order for 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus is expected to result in job opportunities in the Indian aviation industry.

Air India Vacancy: Air India, which is owned by Tata Group, has announced plans to hire over 5,000 cabin crew trainees and pilots through 2023 as part of the company's expansion strategy. The airline stated that it would add 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots in 2023 alone.

Sandeep Verma, Head of Inflight Services, in a statement emphasized the crucial role of cabin crew in shaping the airline's future, particularly as the company continues to add more international and domestic flights and realign domestic routes with AIX Connect. He added that hiring new staff would accelerate the cultural transformation of the company as part of the Vihaan.AI transformation program, and the company is also planning to hire more pilots and maintenance engineers.

ALSO READ: Air India signs BIG deal of 470 aircraft with Airbus, Boeing; first plane delivery by end of 2023 | 10 Points

Air India stated that the newly hired cabin crew members would undergo a 15-week training program that would impart safety and service skills and reflect the best of Indian hospitality and Tata Group culture. The program includes classroom and in-flight training at the airline's training facility in Mumbai, as well as familiarization flights.

The airline's recent order for 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus is expected to result in job opportunities in the Indian aviation industry over the next decade. The airline has also leased 36 aircraft, with two B 777-200 LR planes already added to its fleet.

ALSO READ: PM Modi dials Joe Biden after 'historic' Air India-Boeing aircraft deal

Between May 2022 and February 2023, Air India has already hired over 1,900 cabin crew members. In the past seven months, from July 2022 to January 2023, over 1,100 cabin crew members have undergone training, and approximately 500 cabin crew members have been deployed by the airline in the past three months. Currently, Air India has a staff that supports the operations of 140 aircraft. In January 2022, the Tata Group repurchased Air India from the Indian government.

FAQs:

Q1: What is Air India's Vihaan.AI transformation program?

Air India's Vihaan.AI transformation program is a cultural transformation program that aims to improve the airline's services and operations by implementing new technology and training programs.

Q2: How long is the training program for newly hired cabin crew members?

The training program for newly hired cabin crew members at Air India is 15 weeks long and includes safety and service skills training, as well as familiarization flights.

Latest Business News