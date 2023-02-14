Air India signs BIG deal of 470 aircrafts with Airbus, Boeing; first plane delivery by end of 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP An Air India plane parked at Vancouver International Airport

Air India's 470 aircrafts deal: Airbus will deliver the first A350 plane to Air India by the end of 2023, Airbus India head Remi Maillard informed on Tuesday, hours after the airlines announced the deal. Remi Maillard further said that Air India ordering 40 A350 aircraft also marks Airbus' 'emphatic return' to the wide-body market in India. Air India on Tuesday announced to acquire 250 and 220 aircrafts from Airbus and Boeing respectively. Deals to acquire 470 planes from both the companies is estimated to be worth USD 80 billion, sources said.

"Air India signed the Letters of Intent to acquire modern fleet/aircraft. The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s widebody aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft," Air India said.

The A350 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines, and the B777/787s by engines from GE Aerospace. All single-aisle aircraft will be powered by engines from CFM International, the airline said.

