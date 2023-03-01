Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Air India 'pee-gate' incident: DGCA upholds decision to suspend pilot, rejects appeal

Air India 'pee-gate incident': Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the pilot of the Air Flight where a man urinated on a female co-passenger. The pilot has been suspended for 3 months. The decision was challenged by the pilot and unions. As per the latest updates, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has rejected an appeal to set aside the suspension of the pilot for allegedly failing to perform his duties as per the rules.

'The DGCA suspended the pilot for three months who operated a New York-Delhi flight on November 26 where a passenger called S Mishra allegedly urinated on a woman, a decision that was challenged by the pilot and unions.' 'Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has rejected an appeal to set aside the suspension of an Air India (AI) pilot for allegedly failing to perform his duties as per rules, read tweets of ANI.'

The Police earlier on January 4, filed an FIR on the shocking incident based on a complaint by Air India. The police registered an FIR in the matter under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi. The shocking incident occurred on November 26 when the flight was on its way from John F Kennedy international airport in New York to Delhi.

The flight had taken off from John F Kennedy international airport in New York. She said that within minutes, an inebriated male walked to her seat and unzipped his pants, relieving himself and continued to expose his private parts until another passenger asked him to return to his seat.

"I am writing to express my deep disappointment regarding the appalling incident that occurred during my business class trip on flight AI102 (commencing in NY, JFK yesterday 26th November at 12.30 pm, and arriving this afternoon in New Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport at approximately 1:30 pm). This has been the most traumatic flight that I have ever experienced."

During the course of the flight, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off, I was getting ready to sleep, and another passenger walked to my seat completely inebriated. He unzipped his pants, relieved himself, and continued to expose me to his private parts. The passenger sitting next to me asked him to return to his seat. He did not respond immediately, but after a few moments left the area," the letter read.

The woman passenger who is in her seventies, in the letter, also highlighted that when asked for a change of seat, "the airline refused and informed her there were no seats available". She also complained about being allotted a small seat used by the airline staff, by one of the senior stewardesses.

