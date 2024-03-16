AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi moves Supreme Court over implementation of CAA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday approached the Supreme Court seeking to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 and the Rules, 2024. The Centre on March 11 implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Owaisi said no applications seeking grant of citizenship status be entertained or processed by the government under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act,1955 (as it stands amended by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019) during the pendency of the proceedings.

Owaisi claimed that CAA should be seen together with NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens).

Stating that he is not against giving citizenship to Hindus and Sikhs from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, he said, "You are making this law, because, when you do NPR and NRC in the country in the future, you want to make the 17 crore Muslims in India stateless," he alleged. The people of Hyderabad would vote against the CAA and defeat BJP in the elections, Owaisi said.