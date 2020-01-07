Image Source : PTI/FILE FIR for vandalism at JNU server room: Owaisi slams police

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned the registration of an FIR by Delhi police against "the girl who was injured in the violence" at the Jawaharlal Nehru University instead of booking those who made an attempt to 'kill' her.

"...they made an attempt to kill that union president.

First thing is that inquiry should look into how did the police allow them. Secondly, what did the vice-chancellor do.

Thirdly, even the police allowed safe passage for goonda elements," he told reporters here.

He was referring to the violence targeting students on Sunday and the police filing two FIRs in connection with vandalism at the server room at the university.

Delhi police said the FIRs were registered in connection with vandalism at the server room at the JNU on a complaint from the university administration on January 5.

The administration had given the names of students union office bearers including its president Aishe Gosh in connection with the vandalism but police have not put her name or that of other students in the accused column of the FIRs.

Without naming Gosh, Owaisi said it was 'unfortunate' that a case had been registered against the "girl who had 18-19 stitches on her head".

"Instead of booking a trespass case, attempt to murder case on all these people, what we are seeing is the complete reverse is happening. This is injustice, I condemn this behavior. It is completely wrong," he maintained.

The Hyderabad MP demanded that the JNU Vice-Chancellor quit over the incidents.

