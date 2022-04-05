'Tired of waiting around': Ahmed Patel's son targets Congress 'top brass' with cryptic tweet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Ahmed Patel's son Faisal Patel news: Faisal Patel, son of late senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, on Tuesday, appeared to be miffed with the party's top leadership. Stopping short of taking the name of either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, Faisal said he was 'tired of waiting around'.

"Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open," Faisal said in his cryptic tweet.

The 40-year-old alumnus of Harvard Business School had earlier announced that he will not join politics. However, with the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, Faisal Patel may be exploring his chances.

Notably, Ahmed Patel, who was Sonia Gandhi's political advisor, always shared a good equation with the state government when Narendra Modi was Gujarat's chief minister. However, the relationship soured between the Patel and BJP, particularly Amit Shah, during the bitterly fought 2017 Gujarat Rajya Sabha election.

Ahmed Patel, who hailed from Bharuch, died on 25 November 2020 due to COVID-19-related complications.

