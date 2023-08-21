Major administrative reshuffle in Haryana, Gurugram Police Commissioner among 20 IPS officers transferred

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Major administrative reshuffle in Haryana

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Monday ordered the transfer and posting orders of 20 IPS officers with immediate effect, including Gurugram Police Commissioner. The administrative reshuffle came barely days after the appointment of IPS officer Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor as the new Haryana Director General of Police (DGP).

20 IPS officers transferred

According to the order, Kala Ramachandran, at present Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, has been posted as ADGP, Administration (Haryana), relieving Arshinder Singh Chawla of this charge. Faridabad Police Commissioner Vikas Arora has been posted in Gurugram. Arora is being replaced by Rakesh Kumar Arya, IGP Rohtak Range. Arya has been made the new Police Commissioner of Faridabad and Ravi Kiran has been given the responsibility of ADGP Jail.

Mahendragarh SP Vikrant Bhushan has been made the Superintendent of Police, Sirsa. Gurugram's DCP East Nitish Agarwal has been given the responsibility of Mahendergarh's SP.

There was a reshuffle in April as well

Earlier in April, IPS officers were transferred on a large scale in Haryana. At that time, the government had reshuffled the postings of 48 officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Haryana Police Service with immediate effect.

IPS officer Abhishek Jorwal was made SP of Kaithal and Virender Vij was transferred as DCP/Traffic, Gurugram and Deepak Gehlawat as DCP (HQ), Gurugram.

