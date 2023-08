Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday was suspended from the Lower House for the rest of the session of the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. The resolution for his suspension was moved by BJP leader Pralhad Joshi which was accepted by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

According to the information, the senior Congress leader has been suspended for "habitually" disrupting the proceedings of the Lok Sabha.

More details are awaited...

