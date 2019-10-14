Nobel laurate Abhijit Banerjee suggested NYAY scheme for Congress' Lok Sabha manifesto

Monday, October 14, 2019
     
New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2019 18:09 IST
Abhijit Banerjee made the whole nation proud by winning the prestigious Nobel prize for economics. Along with him, his wife Esther Duflo and American economist Micheal Kremer have also bagged the award. 

Did you know? Nobel laurate Abhijit Banerjee was the mind behind NYAY scheme of Congress' manifesto which it introduced for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

While congratulating Banerjee for his win, the Congress party posted on Twitter, "Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee for winning the #NobelPrize2019 

His incredible work in poverty alleviation has made our country proud. The renowned economist was a key consultant for the path-breaking NYAY programme presented by the Congress Party."

During 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, Congress introduced 'NYAY' scheme,  promising an annual income support of Rs 72,000 to poor families is it comes to the power.

