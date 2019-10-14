Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee has bagged these huge awards before, check out the stellar list

Image Source : FILE Abhijit Banerjee has a long list of stellar awards

Abhijit Banerjee, the Indian-American economist has been awarded Nobel prize for economics. Along with Abhijit Banerjee the Nobel has been awarded to Esther Duflo and Micheal Kremer.

Abhijit Banerjee is a distinguished and eminent economist. He is respected all over the world for his expertise in the field of Economics. Banerjee has even authored a book along with former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.

Abhijit Banerjee is already a distinguished and well-respected economist. The Nobel Prize is the latest feather in his hat no doubt. He has been honoured all the way.

Here is the list of honours conferred on Abhijit Banerjee previously

Abhijit Banerjee was made a fellow of American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2004

He won Mahalnobis Memorial Medal in the year 2000

Abhijit Banerjee won Malcolm Adeshesiah Award in 2001

Abhijit Banerjee was inducted into the prestigious Econometric Society in 1996

Abhijit Banerjee was an IRIS scholar in the year 1993

Abhijit Banerjee was a Guggenheim Fellow in 2000

He was given MacArthur Foundation Grant from 1996-2002

Abhijit Banerjee was a 'Distinguished Visitor' at Washington University in 2003

Banerjee was awarded National Science Foundation Grant in 1995-98, 2002-2006

Abhijit Banerjee was Alfred P Sloan Research Fellow between 1994 and 1996

Abhijit Banerjee won Michael Wallerstein Award given by American Political Science Association in the year 2006

Michael Wallerstein Award, American Political Science Association, 2006

He won Infosys Award in Social Sciences in the year 2009

Banerjee was included in Foreign Policy Magazine's Top 100 Global Thinkers list

Abhijit Banerjee won Albert O. Hirschman Prize in the year 2014

He won Bernhard Harms Prize awrded by Kiel Institute for the World Economy

Abhijit Banerjee won Gabarron International Award for Economics in 2013

He was declared Sherar Shera Bengali (Best of the Best Bengali) in 2012

Abhijit Banerjee got BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award for Development Cooperation in 2009

In addition to the honours above, Abhijit Banerjee has been invited by universities, think tanks and institutions world over to deliver lectures named after eminent personalities. Being invited to deliver such lectures in itself is a great honour.

Also Read | Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, 2 others get Nobel economics prize

Read | EXPLAINED: How Abhijit Banerjee-Esther Duflo, a husband-wife duo won Nobel Prize in Economics